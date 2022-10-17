Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series.

The last-seeded Phillies advanced through the Wild Card Series after upsetting the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game sweep. They defeated their division rivals in the NLDS, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, winning three of four games.

Similarly, the Padres hit the road in the Wild Card Series as the lower seed. They beat the New York Mets in a riveting three-game series, setting up a date with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite winning 111 regular-season games (including a 14-5 record against the Padres), the Dodgers were ousted in four games in the NLDS.

Will the Phillies reach the World Series in their first postseason appearance since 2011? Or will the Padres reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1998? Here's everything you need to know for the NLCS:

What is the schedule for the Phillies-Padres NLCS?

Here's the full schedule for the best-of-seven series, which begins on Tuesday at Petco Park:

Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:45 p.m. on Fox

Game 5 in Philadelphia (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:37 p.m. FS1

Game 6 in San Diego (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Game 7 in San Diego (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

How to watch Phillies vs. Padres NLCS

Every game for the Phillies-Padres series will air on either FOX or FOX Sports 1. Games 1, 3, 5 and 6 will be on FS1, while Games 2, 4 and 7 will be on FOX. You can also stream the games online through FoxSports.com right here.

Who is pitching for the Phillies and Padres in the NLCS?

Neither team has solidified its rotation for the series just yet.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola could start for the Phillies in Games 1 and 2, as they'll be able to start Wheeler and Nola twice apiece on regular rest within the series' first six games if it goes that far. Philly could also start Ranger Suarez and Noah Syndergaard later in the series.

Yu Darvish will start in Game 1 for the Padres. Beyond Darvish, the rotation will surely include Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. Sean Manaea and Mike Clevinger are also potential options if the series goes longer.

There's only one off day in the series, between Games 2 and 3, so there won't be much time for pitchers to rest.

How to get tickets for the NLCS

A limited number of tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday at Phillies.com here. Fans can purchase up to four tickets for one NLCS game only while supplies last.

For San Diego-area fans, tickets are available online through the Padres' team website here. Like with Philly, there are a limited number of available seats.