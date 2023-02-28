MLB

Who Needs Umpires? Pirates, Orioles Keep Playing After Spring Training Game Ends

The Orioles and Pirates provided a glimpse of what baseball would look like without umpires

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who needs umpires? Pirates, Orioles keep playing after game ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While there are no extra innings in spring training, some fans still got to witness free baseball in Florida on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' home matchup against the Baltimore Orioles officially came to an end in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh closed out a 7-4 Grapefruit League victory. 

Despite the game already being decided, both managers -- Baltimore's Brandon Hyde and Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton -- wanted to play the bottom of the ninth. There was one problem, though: the umpires wouldn't stick around at LECOM Park.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But that didn't cause the clubs to simply pack up and head home.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh played the extra half-inning without any umps. Orioles catcher Maverick Handley was given the task of calling balls and strikes. He didn't end up having to make any controversial strike-three calls, with all four Pirates batters putting the ball in the play.

Sports

Boston Bruins

Bruins Are First Team in NHL History to Achieve This Impressive Feat

baseball

Opinion: Praise For MLB's New Pitch Clock Rule

Who needs umpires?

Something like this has happened before in spring training, and recently. In 2021, Cleveland and San Francisco played the unofficial bottom of the ninth without any umps after the crew opted to leave.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBBaltimore OriolesPittsburgh PiratesSpring Training
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us