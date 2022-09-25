New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, Jets Assistant Coach Nearly Come to Blows on Sideline

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals

By Charlotte Edmonds

Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. 

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating the incident to a screaming match. 

Several defensive lineman, including Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd, quickly inserted themselves to separate the two. 

The Jets picked up their first win last weekend in stunning fashion, rattling off two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat the Cleveland Browns 31-30. However, they’ve struggled to carry that momentum into Week 3 as they find themselves down 27-9 early in the third quarter. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us