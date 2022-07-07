Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon Due to Abdominal Tear

22-time Grand Slam champion confident 'happiness is more important than any title' following decision not to play in Wimbledon semifinals

By Julia Elbaba

Rafael Nadal
USA Today

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon after suffering an ongoing abdominal injury.

"I don't want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at this level that I need to play to achieve my goal," the 36-year-old said in a press conference on Thursday.

"It's very tough circumstances -- the injury will get worse and worse I feel very sad to say that," he added.

The Spaniard said that not only can he not serve at the right speed, but he can't do the actual service movements.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I can't win two matches under these circumstances," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

In preparation for the semifinal, Nadal took the court for a 45-minute practice on Thursday where he mainly practiced forehands and backhands. He hit a few serves that were significantly reduced in speed.

"Happiness is more important than any title," Nadal added.

Sports

Celtics 3 hours ago

Celtics Player Spotlight: Can Jayson Tatum Make a Championship-Level Leap?

Elena Rybakina 3 hours ago

Elena Rybakina Reaches Wimbledon Final, Upsets Halep

Nick Kyrgios, who was set to play Nadal in the semifinals on Friday, will advance to the Wimbledon's men's final Sunday, July 10.

This article tagged under:

Rafael NadalWimbledonNick Kyrgios
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us