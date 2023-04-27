Ranking the top five USWNT kits ahead of 2023 FIFA World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What’s your favorite USWNT kit?

The United States women’s national team will sport two new kits – home and away – when they take the pitch in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

Ballers in blue 🟦



The 23/24 @nikefootball away kit 🇺🇸



Shop Now » https://t.co/OzcTMutqpq pic.twitter.com/4dfqePhWro — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 3, 2023

But how does it rank, specifically the home kit, to previous designs?

Brandon Gaston, @TheLifeStylest on Instagram, ranks his top five USWNT kits ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

5. The “Bomb Pop” – 2015 World Cup Qualifying

October 26 2014: Sydney Leroux (2)of the USA after scoring against Costa Rica during the championship match of the CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifying tournament at PPL Park, in Chester PA. USA won the championship 6-0. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“...I hope I don't get a lot of flack for this, but [last is] probably 2015, the bomb pop outfit. I know that was, like, you know, either a love-hate. I'm a fan of red, but I feel like there was just too much red. I would have liked to see that look with blue shorts…I think that would have broken it up a little bit better.”

4. The “Things to Come” – 1991 World Cup

American player Michelle Akers after the final of the first women's soccer World Cup. In the final, USA won 2-1 over Norway. Akers scored the two goals. (Photo by Gilbert Iundt/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

“I think if you look at these outfits, you have to rank them on what it looked like during that time in the nineties. That was probably the style…not super, like, stylistic today, even though the nineties are coming back.”

3. 2023 Nike Home Kit

“My number three favorite kit would have to be the new one. I know that people don't like the all-white…but one thing I notice on that one is they have the gold swish…so I think that goes with the nice touch. Plus, I think with the all-white having that palette, you can be more, like, accessible as far as, like, your shoes and your actual cleats.”

2. The “Fantastic Four” – 2019 World Cup

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Carli Lloyd #10 of the U.S. Women's National Team controls the ball during the World Cup Victory Tour game against South Korea at Soldier Field on October 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Number two has to be 2019, the Fantastic Four. Again, I talked about this with the number three pick with the all white, right. It allows you to wear colorful shoes, colorful cleats – that team had a personality in itself, so it can have the all-white. So, in my choice, that's gonna be the number two pick.”

1. The “Waldo” – 2012

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 08: Alex Morgan #13 of Team USA looks for the pass during the game against China at Ford Field on December 8, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. USA defeated China 2-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

“My favorite has to be 2012, the “Waldo” kit. I mean that is so iconic, maybe it's because I'm a little nostalgic. I’m an eighties baby, so I definitely like that. I grew up with Waldo, but I think, overall, you have the stripes, you can see it whether you're a fan or whether you're a player…It has the blue shorts. And I like the fact that I didn't mind the blue shorts, and that it is probably the most recognizable one. So that's my favorite from a stylist perspective. Definitely has to be 2012, the Waldo kit.”