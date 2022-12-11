Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion

Rookie Anthony Brown replaced Huntley in the third quarter

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ravens’ Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3.

Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson and exited in the third quarter due to a concussion.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick knocked Huntley down on a third-down run with 7:43 left in the third quarter. Huntley entered the blue medical tent and eventually went to the locker room.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Rookie Anthony Brown entered the game for his NFL debut. The Ravens punted on his first drive and scored a field goal on his next one to put the team up 16-7 with 3:09 left in regulation.

The Steelers also lost their starting quarterback in Sunday’s game. Kenny Pickett entered concussion protocol in the first half and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

Sports

Boston Red Sox 6 hours ago

Report: Nathan Eovaldi Drawing Less Interest From Red Sox Than Other Teams

Boston Celtics 6 hours ago

Report: Former Celtics Great Paul Silas Dies at 79

Baltimore has a short week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Browns. If Jackson doesn’t recover from his knee injury or Huntley is not cleared, Brown could make his first NFL start in Cleveland.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Baltimore RavensNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us