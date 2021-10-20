Red Sox Fall to Astros After Controversial Calls, Look Ahead to Game 5

After a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night, the Red Sox have one more chance to win in Boston's Fenway Park before the American League Championship Series returns to Houston.

The Astros high-powered offense has been subdued for much of this series, but their bats went off at the worst possible time.

The ninth inning was pivotal in Game 4. The score was tied at two all when Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi threw a curveball that fans and players seem to think with a strike, but the umpire called a ball. With two outs, a strike would have ended the top of the ninth still tied. Instead, the Astros stayed alive and their bats came alive, hitting in seven runs.

Eovaldi, who came in as a closer Tuesday night, shared his thoughts on the pivotal and controversial call after the game.

"I thought it was a strike, you know, but again I'm in the moment. I'm trying to make my pitches. I'm attacking the zone," Eovaldi said. "But I made a good pitch on the outside corner and, you know, it didn't go my way but I've got to come back and you know I've got to answer back and make another good pitch."

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora also talked about the frustrating call after the game.

“I told him I’m not going to get thrown out of this game, but we thought that ball was a strike. He disagreed with us, but that’s a tough job and if it’s a strike, it changes the whole thing, right," Cora said. "But I think we had chances early on, but we didn’t do enough offensively, and now we go on to Game 5.”

Cora wasn’t as calm when he disagreed with a call in the third inning. The first base coach had to hold Cora back when he came out of the dugout to argue a strike call with the umpire that time.

The Red Sox lost 9-2, tying up the series at two games a piece heading into Game 5, which starts at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday.