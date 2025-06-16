‘I thought it was a joke': Red Sox fans shocked by Devers trade

Red Sox fans are in disbelief. After feeling good about sweeping the Yankees, they received shocking news that veteran slugger Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

“He hit a home run yesterday, I was there!” said Sox fan Haig Bernard.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sox fan Mark Son said, “I thought it was a joke, to be honest, because I didn’t think they’d do that.”

Fresh off a five-game win streak and just hours after the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Yankees with a homer from Devers – the 28-year-old All-Star was traded in a surprise deal.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It sucks to see if happen again, as we lost Betts to trade because we didn’t want to pay him, we let Xander walk, now we have Devers, who we actually locked up and now he’s gone," Bernard said.

NBC Sports Boston analyst Trenni Casey says it’s no secret that Devers has been unhappy since the Sox signed Alex Bregman.

That move had Devers yanked from third base to designated hitter. And then he very publicly refused to play first base.

But Casey says with the Sox finally working their way back into the playoff race, the timing and trade off are shocking.

“You traded away your best player, your highest-paid player for what I'm calling big league chew and a bag of balls. This is a salary dump, and that should frustrate people," Casey said.

The top-ranked prospect in baseball is now in the majors with the Boston Red Sox.

While the Giants will now assume Devers' remaining contract, fans aren’t happy with what they got in return:

Right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, minor league outfielder James Tibbs III, and minor league right-handed pitcher Jose Bello.

"We’re getting all these pitchers, which is good, but we still need our hitters, and that sucks because Devers is one of our better players," Son said.

“One of the best players on the team, if not the best,” said Sox fan Rich Miller, “I don’t really know any of the guys they got, so I don’t know if it’s a good trade or not.”

Red Sox management plans to talk about the shocking trade at 8 p.m. Monday- a full 24 hours after the announcement was made.

The team is now out west to face off against none other than San Francisco later this week.

Meanwhile at Fenway Park if you want to get a deal, employees at the team store say Devers' jersey is half off.