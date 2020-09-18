Red Sox Lay Off 10% of Full-Time Staff

The Red Sox have laid off 10% of their full-time employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday that about 40 workers on the business side were let go. Earlier this month, the team told nine baseball operations employees in player development, amateur scouting and pro scouting that their contracts would not be renewed.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement that the staff reductions were due to what he called "the profound impact of this ongoing pandemic."

He said the team has set up assistance measures including severance pay, health care, and outplacement support to help those laid off find new jobs.