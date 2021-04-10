Red Sox Place Star JD Martinez on COVID-Related Injury List

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez was placed on the team's COVID-19-related injury list Saturday, the Sox have announced.

The designated hitter and outfielder was replaced on the roster by infielder Michael Chavis, according to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The announcement came just before the Red Sox' game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team didn't give any details about whether Martinez had tested positive or how long he was expected to be out.

The #RedSox placed designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, infielder Michael Chavis was recalled from the Alternate Training Site. Chavis will be available for tonight’s game at the Baltimore Orioles. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) April 10, 2021

Martinez is a three-time all-star, including in 2018 and 2019 with the Red Sox. He's hit .433, including two home runs and 12 RBIs mainly as a designated hitter, in the first seven games of the season.

The Sox were 4-3 entering Saturday's game in Baltimore.

Chavis played 42 games with the Red Sox last year and 95 the year before. He has a .241 batting average in the MLB.

In our latest simulation from our partners at Strat-O-Matic, we look at the alternate reality of Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale remaining healthy the last few years, and not needing Tommy John surgery in 2019.