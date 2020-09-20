Fenway Park Trespasser Disrupts Red Sox-Yankees Game

For the first time this year, the Boston Red Sox finally beat the New York Yankees, but the headline after Sunday's game wasn't about the Sox halting two long streaks.

The team's victory -- which prevented Boston's longtime rivals from enjoying clinching a playoff berth at Fenway Park -- was overshadowed by a trespasser who disrupted the game in the eighth inning.

New York was at bat when someone started screaming from a camera stand above the center-field bleachers and throwing things onto the field.

The fan gained access to the ballpark -- which has been without fans all season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- by scaling the back of the Green Monster wall, the Red Sox said.

The team said Red Sox security and Boston police quickly apprehended the person before they were taken into custody.

Boston police say the person is not under arrest but was taken from the scene by EMS for a psychiatric evaluation.

The interruption resulted in a 10-minute delay in the game, during which time the umpires gathered at home plate until the trespasser was removed.

One inning later, Boston sealed a 10-2 victory, ending New York's 10-game winning streak and snapping a 12-game skid against the Yankees. Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.