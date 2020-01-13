Alex Cora

MLB Twitter Explodes With Reaction to Astros Punishment, Alex Cora’s Red Sox Future

By Nick Goss

Major League Baseball handed down severe punishments to the Houston Astros on Monday, and manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow both lost their jobs as a result.

Hinch and Luhnow, before being fired, were both suspended by the MLB through the 2020 World Series as part of the penalties the Astros received for stealing opposing teams' signs during the 2017 season. The Astros also lost several draft picks and were fined $5 million. 

Further penalties could be coming for the Boston Red Sox, who are being investigated by the league for sign stealing in 2018. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 before leaving to join Boston for the 2018 campaign. Cora played a key role in creating and implementing the Astros' sign-stealing operation, according to the MLB's report released Monday.

Social media exploded Monday with lots of opinions on all of the parties involved. Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the Astros' punishment and Cora's future with the Red Sox.

MLB's report details Cora's role in Astros' sign-stealing scandal

Alex Cora
