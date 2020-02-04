Mookie Betts Deal Among Biggest Trades in Boston Sports History

It's official. Mookie Betts is now a former member of the Red Sox after reportedly getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After not being able to work out a long-term contract extension for the four-time All-Star and 2018 MVP, the Sox decided to get something for Betts before he bolted in free agency at the end of the season.

And while Boston has seen its share of trades for star athletes, Betts joins a not-that-exclusive club of stars who were traded out of Boston.

Here are some of the biggest trades that saw fan favorites, MVPs, and Hall of Famers sent packing.