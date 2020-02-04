Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts Deal Among Biggest Trades in Boston Sports History

By Dave Green

It's official. Mookie Betts is now a former member of the Red Sox after reportedly getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After not being able to work out a long-term contract extension for the four-time All-Star and 2018 MVP, the Sox decided to get something for Betts before he bolted in free agency at the end of the season.

Boston Red Sox

Comprehensive coverage of Boston's nine-time World Series winners.

Boston Red Sox 2 hours ago

Red Sox Trade Mookie Betts and David Price to Dodgers, According to Reports

Mookie Betts 17 hours ago

Mookie Betts and David Price Are Gone; What Does It Mean For the Red Sox?

And while Boston has seen its share of trades for star athletes, Betts joins a not-that-exclusive club of stars who were traded out of Boston.

Here are some of the biggest trades that saw fan favorites, MVPs, and Hall of Famers sent packing.

Click here to look at the full gallery of the biggest stars traded away from Boston

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

Mookie Betts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us