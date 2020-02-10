Red Sox Make Mookie Betts, David Price Trade to Dodgers Official

The Boston Red Sox have finalized a trade sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Monday night from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

"I want to say thank you to Mookie and thank you to David," Bloom said. "Both of these men have made places for themselves in Red Sox history that will never be forgotten. They excelled on the field, they played with passion, grit and intensity, and they helped bring a world championship to Boston."

The #RedSox today traded OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs, and C/INF Connor Wong. — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

Betts, the 2018 MVP, and Price, a five-time All-Star who won the AL Cy Young in 2012, are going to the Dodgers along with cash considerations in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher/infielder Jeter Downs, and infielder Connor Wong.

"This return met that bar," Bloom said of what Boston is getting out of the blockbuster deal.

Bloom says it was a hard trade to make and one the team knew would come with a lot of fan backflash, but ultimately the Red Sox made the decision because the organization feels this will make the team competitive for the long haul, focusing on the bigger goal.

"It was very clear to us that this move would come with a lot of fan backlash. I think that we had to prioritize what we thought was right in the big picture for the Red Sox over the fan reaction. It certainly did not catch us off guard," Bloom said. "Obviously, we know the type of player Mookie is, we know how much he matters to our fans. We knew it would hurt. And it's going to hurt for a little while. But again, the big picture was our biggest priority."

Despite reports that bench coach Ron Roenicke would be the team's next manager, Bloom said no official decision has been made on Alex Cora's replacement. The Red Sox executive would not get into if they are awaiting to announce someone until the MLB sign-stealing investigation is complete.