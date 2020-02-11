red sox

Red Sox to Name Ron Roenicke as Interim Manager: Report

The move comes after the team parted ways with Alex Cora

By Young-Jin Kim and Darren Hartwell

The Boston Red Sox plan to name bench coach Ron Roenicke as interim manager, sources told the Boston Globe Tuesday.

The Globe reported the announcement would be made Tuesday.

The move comes after the team parted ways with Alex Cora, who was implicated in Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing system in 2017.

The league continues an investigation into Boston's 2018 club for its alleged sign-stealing operation.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he hoped the investigation would be done before spring training. Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported spring training in Fort Myers Tuesday.

Roenicke was Boston's most polished internal candidate, with 673 games of big-league manager experience with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015. He guided Milwaukee to a .508 winning percentage in that span and finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting in 2011.

The 63-year-old former MLB outfielder joined Alex Cora's staff as the Red Sox' bench coach in 2018, winning a World Series title in his first year with the team.

He'll now become Boston's 48th manager after the Sox parted ways with Cora in mid-January due to his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

