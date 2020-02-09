Report: Red Sox Trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in Revised Deal

It appears the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have reached a resolution to their delayed Mookie Betts deal.

Instead of Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, the Red Sox will receive Dodgers infield prospect Jeter Downs and catching prospect Connor Wong in addition to outfielder Alex Verdugo, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been agreed upon, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go to the Boston Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

Catching prospect Connor Wong is headed to the Boston Red Sox alongside outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs in the trade that will send outfielder Mookie Betts, starter David Price and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Players have been notified. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

The Red Sox worked to reconfigure the trade after raising concerns about Graterol's medical records. As a result, Graterol heads to L.A. in exchange for veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Downs spent 107 games in 2019 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Class A-Advanced California League. There, he hit .269/.354/.507 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI. The 21-year-old immediately becomes Boston's top prospect.

Wong, 23, was with Rancho Cucamonga for 71 games, slashing .245/.306/.507 15 homers and 51 RBI.

Verdugo, also 23, broke out for the Dodgers in 2019 with a .294/.342/.475 slash line to go along with 12 homers and 44 RBI in 106 games. He missed nearly all of the final two months of the season due to back issues.