Report: Pedroia Suffers ‘Significant Setback’ With Knee

Is this the end of the line for Dustin Pedroia?

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has suffered a "significant setback" in his rehab from left knee surgery that may put his status for 2020 spring training in doubt, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported Tuesday.

Breaking news: #RedSox 2B Dustin Pedroia has suffered what sources say was a significant setback with his left knee.



His availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents, and the Sox. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 21, 2020

Pedroia underwent a "joint preservation procedure" in August 2019 that left him on crutches through September and made Red Sox fans wonder if his major league career was over.

The 36-year-old said in November he wasn't contemplating retirement, but it appears that's very much on the table now after a setback that may jeopardize his 2020 campaign.

Pedroia has played in just nine games over the last two seasons, and the Red Sox seemingly aren't banking on him contributing this year, considering they've already signed a pair of middle infielders -- Jose Peraza and Jonathan Arauz -- as second base options alongside Michael Chavis.

If Pedroia's playing career really is over, he'll go down as one of the best second basemen in Red Sox history. Just don't count on him following Alex Cora as Boston's next manager.