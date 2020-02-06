Mookie Betts

Report: Red Sox Reconfiguring Mookie Betts Trade, Deal ‘Not a Certainty’

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world when they traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

However, on Wednesday it was revealed the Red Sox are looking to rework part of the deal after viewing the medical records of right-handed pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol. 

Boston Red Sox

Comprehensive coverage of Boston's nine-time World Series winners.

Mookie Betts 23 hours ago

What’s Holding Up the Mookie Betts Trade?

Mookie Betts Feb 6

Report: Red Sox Might Adjust Mookie Betts Deal After Viewing Brusdar Graterol’s Medical Records

Now, there apparently is a chance the deal could fall through completely. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Thursday that Boston is looking to reconfigure the trade, and it' is "not a certainty" it will get done.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Now that would be a wild turn of events.

Still, Red Sox fans crossing their fingers for Betts to stay in Boston shouldn't get their hopes up. The most likely scenario is the Red Sox get another asset from the Dodgers or Twins in addition to Graterol and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Until then, the plot thickens.

Tomase: In the end, Price was never right for Boston

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

Mookie Betts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us