Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Gay Slur on Air

Brennaman has called major league games for 33 years

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 16: Cincinnati Reds television broadcaster Thom Brennaman looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 16, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 3-1.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on the air for the second game of the doubleheader.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

