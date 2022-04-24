Reggie Miller, Social Media Blast Ben Simmons for Missing Nets-Celtics Game 4

Reggie Miller, social media blasts Ben Simmons for missing Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Probably best for Ben Simmons to avoid social media for the next few days.

The tweets were not very supportive, to put it nicely, after it was announced that Simmons would not be making his expected season debut in Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics, a potential elimination game with the Nets trailing 3-0. Acquired by the Nets in a trade deadline deal for James Harden, Simmons has missed the entire season while dealing with mental health concerns and a herniated disc in his back.

It was reported Friday that, barring any setbacks, Simmons intended to play in Game 4, which would have been his first game as a Net and his first time playing since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Then came the setback.

Simmons reported a return of back soreness on Sunday and was ruled out, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That news was not received well on Twitter, particularly by NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller, who tweeted that Simmons has no competitive fire.

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp pic.twitter.com/Y5smcnQkqZ — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 24, 2022

"This is one of the most pathetic situations that I have ever seen in my life," Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN. "He ain't going to war. He ain't going in the octagon. He's not going in the boxing ring. It's pulling teeth to get this man to play basketball. It's pathetic. It's sad."

“I feel bad for anybody who was his teammate. He quit on LSU, he quit on the Philadelphia 76ers and now, he ain’t showing up for the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/wrOrgCLziP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2022

Other members of the media did not hold back either...

the fact that the Nets were even entertaining putting Ben Simmons on the court for the first time in 6+ months during a PLAYOFF series is insane in itself — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons out for game 4. Man, heartbreaking to lose a reliable teammate in crisis. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons now targeting Game 7 or Game 8. Details to come. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons has officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history. He really sat out an entire season! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 24, 2022

Here are some other standout Simmons tweets...

Ben Simmons really sat out an entire season because Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers hurt his feelings — BGN (@BGN_5) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons observing greatness pic.twitter.com/fTOgXlHugd — Tim (@timisaperson) April 24, 2022

the chicken protest lady had more time on the court than Ben Simmons in an entire playoff series — Michael Angelo (@3rdbestMA) April 24, 2022

The moment Ben Simmons’ back started acting up pic.twitter.com/ype6AHl621 — Jeg (@journalisticrob) April 24, 2022