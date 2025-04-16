Boston Celtics

Reigning champ Celtics get ready to face Magic in NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics will face the Orlando Magic in the first round after winning the championship last year

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics won the NBA Championships, securing Banner 18, 303 days ago. Now, the team is ramping up to defend their title and fans are ready.

"I can't wait, we're going back-to-back," said Bri Denucci. "I feel it in my bones, we're going back-to-back."

The Celtics spent Wednesday getting ready after learning they would be facing the Orlando Magic in the first series, starting Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

"Good opponent, play hard, big team, physical team," said Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis. "Going to be a good challenge for us."

During a media availability on Wednesday afternoon, Jayson Tatum said he is ready too.

"It's exciting, it's the best time of the year," he said. "It's an entirely new team we are playing against, and we are a different team than when they seen us last, so the playoffs are different."

The Celtics didn't play the Magic in the playoffs last year. In fact, these two teams have not met in the playoffs in 15 years. During the regular season, Orlando went 2-1, but Tatum didn't play in either loss.

"To see a team that has this much spark around it, I feel like you can't beat it," said Lexxie Rowell.

At the team store inside TD Garden on Wednesday, fans were buzzing and stocking up on Celtics gear.

"Playoff games are a completely different atmosphere. It is fun on a regular night," said Jon Schecter, who lives near TD Garden. "There is just a different energy and buzz around here."

Fans say last year's playoff run, which saw the Celtics lose just three games, will be hard to beat.

"I'm fine with that, I don't need the drama of the seven games, you know what I mean? So yes, it is all good," said Ann Thurston of New Hampshire. "Fun team, brings the city together, practically brings all of New England together, which is great."

