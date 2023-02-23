Aaron Rodgers

Report: Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, Future Still Uncertain

Rodgers could still return to the Packers, ask for a trade or retire before the 2023 season

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Rodgers ends darkness retreat, future still uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has seen the light.

The Packers quarterback reportedly has completed his darkness retreat. Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon, told ESPN that Rodgers left the dark room and facility on Wednesday.

Rodgers' reasoning for participating in the retreat was to "have a better sense of where I'm at in my life," both on and off the football field. According to ESPN's Xuan Thai, the room where Rodgers spent his retreat was a partially underground, Hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space, a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat on the floor.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 39-year-old Rodgers still hasn't proved an update on his NFL future, though the Packers are reportedly open to all options -- whether that's bringing him back, trading him away or letting him walk into the sunset.

Rodgers will have to make a call before the legal tampering period begins on March 13 due to the Packers' salary cap situation. General manager Brian Gutekunst is looking to reshape the roster of an 8-9 team, and Rodgers' decision is the first step.

So far, Rodgers has been primarily linked to the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Some insiders, though, still believe he'll return to Green Bay for a 19th season.

Sports

Bruins 59 mins ago

Brad Marchand Shares Blunt Take on Bruins' Historic Regular Season

Celtics 2 hours ago

Report: Hawks Considering Ime Udoka for Head Coaching Job

Now that Rodgers is out of darkness, there could soon be some clarity on his future with less than three weeks until free agency.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us