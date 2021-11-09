NFL

Report: Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

Both players could return for Sunday's game against the Patriots

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Two Browns RBs test positive for COVID before Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns now both have questions at running back entering their Week 10 matchup.

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Sports

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 10: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Odell Beckham Jr. 3 hours ago

Would OBJ Be Good Fit on Patriots? Randy Moss Gives Interesting Take

Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated, per Schefter, so they'd need two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots.

The news comes after Cleveland placed running back John Kelly and practice squad wide receiver Lawrence Cager on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday.

With Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, D'Ernest Johnson is the only healthy running back on the Browns' roster.

This is a significant development for a Browns team that ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (160.2) and third in attempts (273). Losing the NFL's third-leading rusher in Chubb (721 yards) would be a huge blow, although Johnson racked up 146 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 7 with Chubb sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are awaiting updates on running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who both exited New England's Week 9 win with head injuries.

Kickoff for Patriots (5-4) vs. Browns (5-4) on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsCleveland Browns
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us