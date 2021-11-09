Report: Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

Report: Two Browns RBs test positive for COVID before Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns now both have questions at running back entering their Week 10 matchup.

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated, per Schefter, so they'd need two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots.

The news comes after Cleveland placed running back John Kelly and practice squad wide receiver Lawrence Cager on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday.

With Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, D'Ernest Johnson is the only healthy running back on the Browns' roster.

This is a significant development for a Browns team that ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (160.2) and third in attempts (273). Losing the NFL's third-leading rusher in Chubb (721 yards) would be a huge blow, although Johnson racked up 146 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 7 with Chubb sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are awaiting updates on running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who both exited New England's Week 9 win with head injuries.

Kickoff for Patriots (5-4) vs. Browns (5-4) on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.