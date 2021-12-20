Report: Bucs' Chris Godwin Has Torn ACL, Out for Rest of NFL Season

Report: Bucs’ Chris Godwin has torn ACL, out for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt an enormous blow on Monday as Chris Godwin reportedly has a torn ACL and is done for the season.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The MRI came back on WR Chris Godwin and its worse than imagined. He’s out for the year with a torn ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

The wide receiver suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday night’s 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He ends his season with 98 receptions, 1,143 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

Beyond the injury, Godwin’s future in Tampa Bay remains uncertain. He has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Bucs, but he will be a free agent following the season after the Bucs used the franchise tag on him for 2021.

Tom Brady struggled on Sunday night as the Bucs encountered a string of offensive injuries. Wideout Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette also exited the defeat, though Evans reportedly is week to week and could possibly return to the field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs’ WR Mike Evans has a strained hamstring, is week too week and has a chance to play Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Along with Evans, Brady and the Bucs will soon be getting Antonio Brown back in the fold. The former New England Patriots receiver was suspended the last three games for falsifying a vaccination card.

The Bucs sit at 10-4 on the season and are in contention for the top seed in the NFC. A win on Sunday against Carolina would secure them their first division title since 2007 as they aim to repeat as Super Bowl champions.