Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury

Ertz injured his knee during the Cardinals' 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

By Dave Zangaro

Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season.

The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ertz joined the Cardinals midway through last season after spending nearly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was having a big year for the Cardinals when he went down on Sunday. Ertz in 10 games had 47 catches for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. He led the Cards in receptions and touchdowns through 10 games.

During this season, Ertz passed Ozzie Newsome to move into 8th place all-time in catches for a tight end. Ertz has 682; next up is Jimmy Graham with 713.

In his career with the Eagles (2013-21), Ertz had 579 catches, which ranks second in franchise history. Harold Carmichael is in first with 589.

The Eagles traded Ertz to Arizona last October in a move that seemed long overdue. The Eagles moved forward with Dallas Goedert, who has proven himself to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL. But Ertz has been able to prove he can still play and that the 2020 season was just a down year.

Ertz is still under contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons but has base salaries of nearly $9 million and nearly $8 million in those two seasons.

 

