Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols

Chris Paul has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, putting his availability for next week's Western Conference Finals in jeopardy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say.



Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

It is not known whether Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Players who are fully vaccinated -- meaning it's been at least two weeks since their last dose -- are able to return from protocols earlier if they do not show symptoms.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff series and are awaiting the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series. The Jazz and Clippers are tied at two games apiece going into Wednesday's Game 5, allowing more time for Paul to potentially be cleared before the Western Conference Finals begin.

Paul’s only trip to the conference finals was with the Houston Rockets in 2018 when they lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.