Report: Colts, Quenton Nelson Agree to Record-Breaking $80 Million Extension

Nelson is set to make $20 million a season over the next four years

By Sanjesh Singh

Quenton Nelson has just made history.

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly inked the 26-year-old guard to a four-year extension worth a total of $80 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

The deal also gives Nelson $60 million guaranteed. 

Prior to Nelson’s deal, Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff held the top spot as he’s set to make $16.5 million this year. The two highest-paid guards after Scherff include Cleveland Browns’ Joel Bitonio and Kansas City Chiefs’ Joe Thuney. Each is set to make $16 million in 2022. 

Out of Notre Dame, Nelson has certainly lived up to expectations after being drafted sixth overall by Indianapolis in 2018. Not only has his availability been exceptional – he’s played 61 out of 65 career games, including three straight seasons without a missed game — but his blocking is top notch as well. 

Since his debut in 2018, he’s allowed just four sacks, with none in his sophomore campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Matt Ryan, who will be in the fold for the first time as a Colt, will feel extra safe with Nelson as one of his security blankets protecting the pocket.

