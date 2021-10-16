Report: Cam Newton receives COVID-19 vaccine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton apparently wants another shot in the NFL.

The former New England Patriots quarterback reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. pic.twitter.com/SefERRGLfH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2021

Newton missed time during the preseason with the Patriots due to a misunderstanding of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He was released by the Patriots shortly after the miscommunication and the team subsequently named rookie Mac Jones the starting QB.

The NFL implemented COVID-19 protocols to encourage players to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are required to follow a strict set of rules and are subject to frequent testing and fines if protocols are broken.

Now that Newton is vaccinated, the three-time Pro Bowler might receive more calls from teams that need help at quarterback.

While Newton has regressed as a passer in recent years, throwing just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games with New England last season, he still has an ability to make plays with his legs. Newton rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2020.

With plenty of NFL experience, Newton still can be a valuable backup to mentor younger players around the league. Whether teams make a call to pick up the QB ahead of the trade deadline remains to be seen.