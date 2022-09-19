Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay Clears Locker Quickly After Week 2 Win Over Panthers

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with New York during the 2021 NFL offseason, emptied his locker and was not present for postgame media interviews after a 15-minute cooling off period, The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy reported.

Dunleavy clarified that Golladay not being present "just means you won't hear any reaction from him" on playing just two snaps at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The wide receiver's cap hit in 2022 is $21,150,000 -- something that makes Golladay less attractive to other teams if a possible trade situation were to arise.

Not helping matters is Golladay's lack of production on the field this season. He caught two passes in the team's win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 before seeing almost no field action in Week 2. Zero targets, zero receptions -- that was Golladay's stat line on Sunday.

In case anything was left to interpretation here: Golladay is buried on the Giants' depth chart despite his massive salary. And he clearly didn't want to stick around to explain his status on said depth chart with reporters, even though the Giants are off to their best start in six seasons.

Daboll, who did speak to reporters, confirmed New York's wide receiver depth chart is fluid. One could only conclude that that means Golladay is no longer viewed as a starting No. 1 receiving option 19 games removed from signing the largest WR deal in team history.

“It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said. “We’ll see what it is next week. Maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that, but I think that position we’re going to just keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance.”

The situation, of course, could turn around, as Daboll said. However, reading the tea leaves on Monday heading into Week 3, it looks like more discontentment is on its way in the Big Apple.

The Giants are set to play the first NFC East game of the 2022 NFL season when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3.