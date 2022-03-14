NFL Free Agency

Report: Jets Agree to Deals With WR Braxton Berrios, OG Laken Tomlinson

The Jets will bring back Berrios and add Tomlinson from the 49ers

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

The New York Jets made a pair of moves to kick off free agency on Monday.

The Jets added another reinforcement to their offensive line with guard Laken Tomlinson, and re-signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who had a breakout 2021 season.

Tomlinson, who comes from the San Francisco 49ers, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal after making his first Pro Bowl in 2021. Berrios' deal reportedly is for two years and $12 million.

Tomlinson's signing continues GM Joe Douglas' trend of working to shore up the offensive line. The Jets' offensive line has been completely remade over the past two years, adding Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker through the draft and George Fant and Connor McGovern in free agency.

Berrios, meanwhile, thrived in his third season with the Jets. He set career marks with 46 receptions, 431 receiving yards and four total touchdowns (two receiving, two rushing). The 26-year-old slot receiver was also named to the First-Team All-Pro as a kick returner last season.

