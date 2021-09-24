Report: Josh Gordon being reinstated, can play in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Gordon reportedly could be back on an NFL field as soon as next week.

The NFL informed the wide receiver that he is being reinstated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Gordon, whose last NFL action came with the Seattle Seahawks, was suspended indefinitely in December of 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policies. The suspension was the sixth of Gordon’s career and fifth pertaining to substance abuse since he entered the NFL in 2012, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

The NFL Players Association reportedly determined that Gordon completed his league-monitored treatment program earlier this month and recommended to the league that he be reinstated. Since Gordon is vaccinated, he will not need to undergo a five-day waiting period before joining a team.

Gordon was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft. He erupted for 1,646 receiving yards in just 14 games during the 2013 season, a total that is the 15th highest in league history. He missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league’s substance abuse policies.

After playing six more games with the Browns across 2017 and 2018, Gordon joined the New England Patriots during the 2018 season. He caught three touchdowns in 11 regular season games and was given a Super Bowl ring even though he did not play in New England’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Gordon played six games with the Patriots in 2019 before landing with the Seahawks, where he made seven receptions across five games prior to his suspension.

The receiver missed the entire 2020 season due to his suspension. His most recent play came in the Fan Controlled Football League, where he reunited with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel on the Zappers.