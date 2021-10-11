LiAngelo Ball

Report: LiAngelo Ball to Sign G League Contract, Enter October Draft

Ball reportedly could be selected by the Greensboro Swarm

By James Best

LaVar Ball's dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.

For years, the "Big Baller Brand" founder has expressed his desire for all three of his sons to become NBA stars. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball are already well on their way, and LiAngelo Ball might have finally got his big break.

The middle Ball brother is signing a contract to play in the NBA G League, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. LiAngelo will enter the G League's Oct. 23 draft, where he could potentially be picked by the Hornets' affiliate team, the Greensboro Swarm, per Charania. The Swarm hold the No. 26 overall pick in the draft.

Ball briefly became a fan favorite in Charlotte this past summer as a member of the Hornets' NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas. In five games, Ball averaged 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.5% from 3. But his lack of efficient production didn't stop fans from reacting to every shot he attempted in Vegas.

The 22-year-old didn't land a training camp deal after his Summer League showing. He spent last year's training camp with the Detroit Pistons, but was released prior to the season.

