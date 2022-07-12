NBA

Report: NBA to Push for In-Season Tournament for 2023-24 Season

The in-season, soccer-style tournament is meant to bring excitement into the league during the NBA's regular season.

By Julia Elbaba

The NBA reportedly is looking to add an in-season, soccer-style tournament to add to the calendar.

In the NBA Board of Governors session in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the league will make an extra push for the tournament to begin as soon as the 2023-24 season, NBA analyst Marc Stein reported.

This is not the first time the league is trying to solidify the plan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The tournament has been in the works for years and was coined to give players more opportunities to win trophies and more competition to keep the season interesting for fans.

"As one of our general managers said at the meeting, there's very few things that you can win in the NBA. I mean, when you think about European soccer, for example, they have the FA Cup and they have other tournaments throughout the season," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in 2014. "I could imagine if we were to look at some sort of mid-season tournament I would imagine doing something in Vegas. This would be a terrific neutral site location."

While the event's time frame would be more compressed than a European soccer league tournament, the NBA is looking to use those domestic tournaments as a model.

Sports

PGA Tour 45 mins ago

The Open Championship 2022: How to Watch, Tee Times and More Details

Celtics 3 hours ago

Celtics Summer League Takeaways: Matt Ryan, Juhann Begarin Steal Show Vs. Bucks

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA sent out a proposal in 2019 on how the in-season tournament would work.

The proposal said that winning players would each get $1 million and a $1.5 million coaches pool would be granted for champions.

This article tagged under:

NBALas VegasAdam SilverNBA regular season
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us