Reports: NFL Reduces COVID-19 Quarantine Time for Asymptomatic Individuals

Report: NFL reduces COVID-19 quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL and NFLPA reportedly have agreed to reduce the quarantine time for all individuals -- vaccinated and unvaccinated -- who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from 10 days to five days, following the latest CDC guidelines.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to modify COVID protocols in accordance with new CDC guidelines, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to 5 days – regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

The CDC on Monday cut the recommended isolation period in half for those who test positive and aren't showing symptoms following the five-day quarantine.

Under these rules, a player who tests positive early in the week could be cleared to return by the ensuing Sunday, regardless of their vaccination status.

Earlier this month, the NFL updated its COVID-19 protocols to make it easier for vaccinated individuals who tested positive to clear quarantine. Those updated protocols still required unvaccinated individuals to isolate for at least 10 days.

A record 106 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing the total in the month of December to 521 (h/t NFL Research). It was the third consecutive Monday that a record number of players landed on the list.

Three games in Week 15 were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team organizations.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, was among those placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Colts, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory this week, host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.