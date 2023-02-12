Report: Packers Open to Trading Aaron Rodgers If He Wants Out

Report: Packers open to trading Rodgers if he wants out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's all up to Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly will adhere to his wishes -- whether that means a return, a trade request or retirement -- after his four-day darkness retreat, which begins Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will soon enter the darkness, going into isolation to makes a decision. If he wants a trade, GB will work with him to facilitate it, sources say. Teams have already inquired.



It’s all in Rodgers hands. Story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/8UGk3FoaPD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

If the 39-year-old quarterback wants to return to the Packers, they'll have him back. If he wants to be traded, they'll send him to a preferred destination. If he wants to retire, they'll move on to Jordan Love.

Rapoport and Pelissero said that Rodgers' contract would have to be reworked for cap purposes if he requests a trade. While several interested teams have called the Packers, each inquiry has been rebuffed until Rodgers makes a decision. The Jets and Raiders stand out as the "most logical potential suitors," according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

If Rodgers does decide to retire or ask out, the Packers are said to have "confidence" that Love can step in and start in 2023. The 2020 first-round pick has thrown just 83 passes in three seasons, but he flashed in relief last November against the Eagles when he went 6 of 9 for 113 yards and a touchdown.

A decision will have to be made before the new league year begins on March 15. For now, the only thing to do is wait.