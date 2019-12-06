Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign Nick Folk on Saturday

It's no longer a mystery who will kick for the New England Patriots vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Patriots are expected to officially re-sign Nick Folk on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Folk was released by the team and replaced with Kai Forbath prior to last week's game vs. the Houston Texans after undergoing an appendectomy.

A conclusion: Free agent K Nick Folk worked out today, was healthy, and is expected to sign back and kick Sunday for the #Patriots, source said. Should be official tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2019

In three games with the Patriots this season, Folk has made seven of nine field goals and all three extra-point attempts.

