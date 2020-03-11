coronavirus

Report: Recent Utah Jazz opponents, including Celtics, told to self-quarantine

By Patrick Dunne

December 20, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 104-74. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly testing positive for coronavirus Wednesday night -- which has led the NBA to suspend its season -- it brings to mind that Gobert has come in close contact in games with the Boston Celtics twice in the past two weeks. 

The Jazz played the Celtics at TD Garden last Friday and on Feb. 26 in Salt Lake City. Gobert played more than 30 minutes in each game. Players on Jazz opponents the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported. 

In addition to the Celtics, the Jazz have played the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors in the past 10 days. By ESPN's estimate, Gobert has shared the floor with 34 players since Friday. 

The Celtics were not expected to comment on the situation Wednesday night, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

In the Feb. 26 game in Utah, Gobert was photographed shaking hands with Celtics center Vincent Poirier, who, like Gobert, is from France.

The Jazz released a statement - and without naming Gobert - said that one of their players who did test positive is "under the care of health officials in Oklahoma City" - where Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed Wednesday night. 

On Monday, Gobert appeared to be trying to make a point about overreacting to the virus when he leaned over to touch media microphones and recorders left at the podium where he was speaking.


 

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
