Report: Terron Armstead Signing Five-Year, $75 Million Deal With Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins just made another big free agent splash.

The team reportedly reached a five-year, $75 million agreement with former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

The #Dolphins are signing their new left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives, per source. 💰💰 https://t.co/nPbEFIwqM7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

Armstead entered free agency as one of the top players on the market. The 30-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans and racked up three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020.

Instead of returning to New Orleans to protect Jameis Winston, he instead is heading further south to protect Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year quarterback threw 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions across 12 starts in 2021 as the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record.

Along with Armstead, the Dolphins signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on the offensive side of the ball during free agency. The team also has a new head coach in Mike McDaniel after firing Brian Flores on Jan. 10.