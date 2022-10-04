Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Lawyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady's off-field troubles weren't overstated, it appears.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, supermodel/activist Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers, NBC News confirmed Tuesday

Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and now have hired lawyers to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.

Brady took an unprecedented 11-day hiatus during the preseason and reportedly spent that time with his family in the Bahamas. Shortly after his return, he hinted at the struggles of balancing family and football, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on."

Brady has two children with Bündchen -- Benjamin, age 14, and Vivian, age 9 -- as well as a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan. Reports this offseason suggested that Bündchen was upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd NFL season after announcing his retirement in early February.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the model expressed her concern at her husband's return to football.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” she said.

She said the couple had discussed the matter.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and own multiple pieces of real estate in locations such as Florida, New York, Montana and Costa Rica.