Report: WNBA to Honor Brittney Griner With Court Decal

The WNBA will commemorate Brittney Griner with floor decals on every team’s home court, according to ESPN.

The decal reportedly will include Griner’s initials and number. An announcement from the league is expected in the coming days.

The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained in Russia since February after customs officials said they found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport. It remains unclear when she may be allowed to return to the U.S.

Griner was the MVP runner-up in 2021, helping the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals before falling to the Chicago Sky. She finished the season averaging 20.5 points (second in the WNBA), 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks (first in the WNBA) per game. She also scored 30 points for Team USA in the gold medal game against Japan at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The Mercury open up their 2022 season at home against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.