Retired Goalie Tim Thomas Details Brain Damage From Hockey

Tim Thomas won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins and was named playoff MVP

By Stephen Whyno

Tim Thomas
Patrick Semansky/AP

Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington.

Former NHL goaltender Tim Thomas said Thursday that his post-concussion syndrome symptoms were so severe that he couldn't make basic decisions and his brain wasn't functioning well enough to even watch hockey.

In his first public appearance since walking away from the game, Thomas said a scan taken after he retired showed that two-thirds of his brain were getting less than 5-percent blood flow and the other third was getting less than 50-percent. The 45-year-old said it took significant time and help to even be able to communicate with former teammates and others.

He's still not close to normal.

"I wake up every day and basically I have to reorder everything in my mind for the first couple hours of the day and then make a list and try to make some choices to get some stuff done," Thomas said before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Thomas won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins and was named playoff MVP. He played parts of 10 NHL seasons before retiring in 2014 but said his experiences made him question if it was all worth it.

"It taught me a value for life and a value for my brain that I've never had before," Thomas said. "And I have appreciation for everything that I never had before. I don't regret anything."

Long considered reclusive, Thomas said he lived in the woods for a couple of years because he couldn't handle human interaction. He got a chance to talk to some old teammates at a game Wednesday night between the Bruins and Washington Capitals.

