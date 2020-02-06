Local
New England Revolution

Revolution’s 25th-Anniversary Jersey Is a Call Back to the Team’s First

The Revs are one of MLS' nine remaining founding clubs, so the jersey has nine silver stars embroidered on it

By Gaia De Simoni

New England Revolution kit in 1996 and 2020
New England Revolution

Alexei Lalas wears, at left, the New England Revolution’s inaugural kit in 1996 and, at right, the 2020 kit.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The primary jersey that New England Revolution players will wear in the team's 25th year in Major League Soccer will look a lot like the first jerseys the team wore.

The team unveiled its new primary uniform Wednesday. Called "The Original," it was unveiled by former star Alexi Lalas, who joined the Revs in 1996, the year MLS was founded.

The blue jersey has white stripes across the chest that recall blue and red sunburst stripes atop the original jerseys. The uniform also includes red shorts for the first time since the team's inaugural year in the league.

The Revs are one of MLS' nine remaining founding clubs, so the jersey has nine silver stars embroidered on it.

The jerseys were unveiled with other MLS teams' during an event Wednesday ahead of New York Fashion Week.

The Revs will kick off their new season in MLS on the last Saturday of February in Montreal against the Impact. The first home game of the season is March 7, when Bruce Arena's team hosts Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

New England RevolutionsoccerMajor League SoccerAlexi Lalas
