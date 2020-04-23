Gronk

Rob Gronkowski Bids Farewell to New England in Heartfelt Instagram Post

"New England Patriot fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys," Gronk said

By Justin Leger

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates the win over the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Around this time last year, Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to thank New England Patriots fans and the organization as he announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Thursday, he posted a different kind of goodbye as he returns from retirement to resume his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski wrote a heartfelt message to the Patriots and the fans, then went on to share his excitement about his "next chapter."

First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. . . New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation. . . I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. . . And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴‍☠️🏈

Gronk, of course, will join fellow ex-Patriot Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last month.

If Brady had re-signed with the Patriots, Gronkowski admits he would have considered returning to New England. But once his longtime quarterback decided to take his talents to Florida, Gronk decided to do the same.

Only time will tell whether Gronkowski can still perform at an elite level, but having a full year to recover and get the "fire" back definitely bodes well for the 30-year-old.

In 2018, Gronk had 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

