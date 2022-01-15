Rookie QB Mac Jones Arrives to Stadium for Patriots-Bills Laser Focused

WATCH: Mac Jones arrives to stadium for Patriots-Bills laser focused originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones appears to be locked in ahead of his first career NFL playoff game Saturday night.

The league posted video of Jones arriving at Highmark Stadium for their AFC Wild Card Round matchup versus the rival Buffalo Bills, and the University of Alabama product looked focused and ready to go.

Jones is no stranger to big games. Just a year ago he dominated for the Crimson Tide and led them to a College Football Playoff national championship.

The NFL playoffs are a different ballgame, though, and Jones will be under tremendous pressure to give a bounce-back performance versus the Bills after struggling over the final quarter of the regular season.

Jones only attempted three passes when the Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo in Week 13. He'll almost certainly play a much larger role in the outcome this time around.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.