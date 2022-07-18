Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray Named Summer League MVP After Vegas Dominance

Just weeks into his NBA career, Kings rookie Keegan Murray already has a bit of hardware to show for it.

On Monday, Murray was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2K23 NBA Summer League.

Murray starred in all four games he played in Las Vegas, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. He scored at least 20 points in all four games and went off for 29 in the Kings' clash against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Among players who suited up in at least three games in Vegas, Murray ranked second in points behind Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets (27.4). He easily outscored the three players drafted in front of him in Paolo Banchero (20.0 PPG), Chet Holmgren (12.0) and Jabari Smith Jr. (14.4).

Murray is the second straight Kings player to win the honor, joining teammate Davion Mitchell, who was named co-MVP along with Thomas last summer.

Murray was also named to the All-Summer League First Team along with Thomas, Tari Eason, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The standout rookie will have the rest of the summer off as the Kings prepare for training camp this fall.