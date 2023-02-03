NFL

Sand From Tom Brady's Retirement Video Listed for Sale on EBay

Now that's one way to make a profit

By Sanjesh Singh

Sand from Tom Brady's retirement video listed for sale on eBay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's sand is in demand.

After the 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement via a video posted on social media, a person went to the exact location it was filmed and listed the sand for sale on eBay.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At the time of writing, the top bid has increased from $677 to $15,000 to $28,000 to over $90,000, and it will likely grow even more by the end of the eight-day listing time. Shipping will cost an extra $5.25, and the seller -- who has 487 ratings and 100% positive feedback -- is not accepting returns.

The name of the listing it titled: "Tom Brady's exact retirement spot -  Bottled Sand"

It seems to have stemmed from this video, where a woman said they would sell the sand to make back the money they lost betting on him.

Sports

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox for RHP Theo Denlinger

Kyrie Irving

NBA Twitter Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Guard's Reported Trade Request

“He retired. I was hyperventilating crying last year and today. I don’t really give a f*** because you ruined your family to get smacked in a Wild Card game.”

It's safe to say there's definitely a profit coming.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLTom Brady
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us