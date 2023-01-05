damar hamlin

Sauce Gardner to Wear Damar Hamlin Jersey During Week 18 Warmups

Damar Hamlin will be on every NFL player's mind this weekend. Jets' Sauce Gardner plans to recognize the Bills' safety with his jersey during warmups.

By Julia Elbaba

Sauce Gardner to wear Damar Hamlin jersey during Week 18 warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ask and you shall receive, Sauce Gardner.

The New York Jets cornerback planned to wear Buffalo Bills No. 3 jersey as a way to honor Damar Hamlin during pregame warmups during the team’s Week 18 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins Sunday but went to Twitter on Wednesday night fearing his Fanatics order would not arrive on time.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin made a swift response to the request saying he would hook Gardner up with the Hamlin No. 3 Bills jersey.

Garnder, the favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was ecstatic about the positive news. 

“My man! You can send it to the Jets facility. I appreciate that,” he responded.

Gardner isn’t the only person who wants to honor Hamlin’s strength and courage after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Fanatics announced on Wednesday that all sales for Hamlin gear would go towards his toy drive, which has raised more than $7 million.

Hamlin remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, making improvements, according to reports from his family and doctors. 

The Bills are set to take on the Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. ET to close out the NFL regular season.

