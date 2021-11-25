national dog show

Scottish Deerhound Repeats as Best in Show at 2021 National Dog Show

Claire, the Scottish Deerhound, won while up against hundreds of dogs of 180 different breeds from the American Kennel Club

By NBC Sports Staff

Claire the Scottish Deerhound made history at the 2021 National Dog Show winning Best in Show for the second straight year.

Claire became the first repeat champion in the history of the competition, beating out hundreds of dogs of 180 different breeds from the American Kennel Club. 

The canine was ranked as the top Scottish Deerhound in America entering the competition and is now the top-winning Scottish Deerhound in history.

She comes from a linage of successful dog show winners including her grandmother, who won the 2011 Westminster Dog Show.

Claire's handler Angela Lloyd credited the Scottish Deerhound's victory to her being a year older and wiser. 

 

 

