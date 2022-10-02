NFL

Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break

The wide receiver was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' game against the Lions

By Mike Gavin

DK Metcalf
USA TODAY

When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style. 

The walk from the visitor's sideline to the visitor's locker room at Ford Field in Detroit is among the longest such journeys in the NFL, ESPN's Field Yates reported. 

So, why walk when a cart is available? Although Metcalf probably could have ran, having reached a speed of 22.64 miles per hour while traveling 114.8 yards to chase down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker during an interception in 2020.

Metcalf was carted off with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter while the Seahawks' Jason Myers converted a field goal to open a 10-point lead over the Lions. Seattle fans initially may have been concerned that Metcalf suffered an injury, but FOX soon reported the real reason for the wideout's cart ride.  

Metcalf finished with seven catches for 149 yards as the Seahawks defeated the Lions 48-45.  

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksDK Metcalf
