Seahawks-Falcons game delayed due to drone activity

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons weren’t the only things flying on Sunday.

Their contest was delayed due to an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field:

I'm told there's an unidentified drone over the stadium. Same thing happened at Washington vs. Stanford last night, too.



Get your drones under control, Seattle. https://t.co/rPLymVlNh0 — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 25, 2022

With 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, NFL security issued a timeout, and a white hat was thrown to notify players to clear the field.

The delay lasted only a few minutes and players returned to finish out a close contest as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23.

If it wasn’t strange enough, the Washington Huskies game against Stanford on Saturday night was paused due to the same reason – an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field.

Under Federal Aviation Administration laws, flying drones in or around stadiums with a capacity of 30,000 or more is prohibited beginning one hour before and one hour after the scheduled time of NFL, MLB, NCAAF or NASCAR events.

Violations can result in civil penalties worth up to $37,377 and possible criminal prosecution.